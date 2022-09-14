PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center and several local sponsors will host a Live2Lead leadership conference next month in Clarion.

This simulcast event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Zion Church, 114 Zion Road in Clarion.

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Community News

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: