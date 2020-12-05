Franklin

The Franklin street department will pick up leaves with vacuum machines next week in the following areas, weather permitting:

Clarion, Venango totals jump
Clarion, Venango totals jump

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Venango and Clarion counties and two new deaths in Venango County.

State to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

  • From staff reorts

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Pennsylvania aligns COVID-19 quarantine guidance with CDC

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …

DCNR cancels events in state parks, forests

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.

SNAP issuance schedule to temporarily change

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.

Tri-county adds 78 to virus total
Tri-county adds 78 to virus total

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

About People
About People

  • From staff reports

EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…

Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.

Tri-county area has nearly 60 new coronavirus cases
Tri-county area has nearly 60 new coronavirus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

  • From staff reports

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Donations sought for Tree of Hope
Donations sought for Tree of Hope

  • From staff reports

The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.

About People
About People

  • From staff reports

WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…