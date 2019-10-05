The City of Franklin street department will begin to pick up leaves in paper biodegradable bags on Friday.
Residents may put their filled leaf bags along their front yards near the street for pickup every Monday and Friday through leaf season.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The City of Franklin street department will begin to pick up leaves in paper biodegradable bags on Friday.
Residents may put their filled leaf bags along their front yards near the street for pickup every Monday and Friday through leaf season.