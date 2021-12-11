Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.