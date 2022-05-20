Students at the Clarion County Home School are staging a production of “Les Miserables” this weekend at the Crawford Center in Emlenton.
Performances are planned at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. There are no advance sales.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 4:48 am
Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
