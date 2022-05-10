Letter carriers annual food drive to resume

After a two-year hiatus, letter carriers throughout the U.S., including northwestern Pennsylvania, will once again participate in the nation’s largest, single-day food drive — Stamp Out Hunger.
Anyone wishing to participate should leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items (i.e., canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal) next to the mailbox early Saturday morning, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Applications are now being accepted for the Rotary Youth Exchange program that offers students in western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-24 school year.
KNOX — The red flag on the stage at Keystone Area High School bore three gold stars in representation of Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, who was scheduled to visit the school. But the assembly being held last week was not about a general — it was about an enlisted man, Spc. Ross McGinnis.
80TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Paul “Pierre” Hines, a retired Joy Manufacturing Co. employee who will turn 80 on May 16. Cards can be sent to Hines at 825 Wilson Mill Road, Cooperstown, 16317.
Four of Ben Barrett’s sixth-grade students from Valley Grove Elementary School are “very excited” but also “very nervous” as they prepare to head to Texas on Monday where they will compete against more than 500 teams at the VEX Worlds Robotics Championships.
Penelec plans to spend $38 million to trim trees along nearly 4,200 miles of power lines this year, including stretches in Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Cranberry, Cherrytree Township, Knox and Marienville.
Stephanie Staub, an elementary teacher in the Oil City School District, was named Young Professional of the Year during the 11th annual FLEX Presents ceremony at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.