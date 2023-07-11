Winners of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk at St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. They are:

  • Overall female winner: Ella Schweikert
  • Female 14 and under: Alissa Brooks
  • Female 15 to 19: Taylor Dailey
  • Female 20 to 29: Brooke Mays
  • Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space
  • Female 40 to 49: Linsey Schnur
  • Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle
  • Female 60 to 69: Nancy Blauser
  • Female 70 to 79: Linda McCloskey
  • Overall male winner: Prince Brooks
  • Male 14 and under: James Brooks
  • Male 15 to 19: Jackson Nicewonger
  • Male 20 to 29: Zack Bish
  • Male 30 to 39: Brad Roth
  • Male 40 to 49: Ryan George
  • Male 50 to 59: Darren Frederick
  • Male 60 to 69: Gerry Raizzi
  • Male 70 to 79: Alfred Lander
0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Burkett to speak at Redbank History Center

  • From staff reports

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.