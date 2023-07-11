Winners of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk at St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. They are:
- Overall female winner: Ella Schweikert
- Female 14 and under: Alissa Brooks
- Female 15 to 19: Taylor Dailey
- Female 20 to 29: Brooke Mays
- Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space
- Female 40 to 49: Linsey Schnur
- Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle
- Female 60 to 69: Nancy Blauser
- Female 70 to 79: Linda McCloskey
- Overall male winner: Prince Brooks
- Male 14 and under: James Brooks
- Male 15 to 19: Jackson Nicewonger
- Male 20 to 29: Zack Bish
- Male 30 to 39: Brad Roth
- Male 40 to 49: Ryan George
- Male 50 to 59: Darren Frederick
- Male 60 to 69: Gerry Raizzi
- Male 70 to 79: Alfred Lander