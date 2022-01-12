CooperstownItems have been placed in the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Glenn Davis and Charles Bean.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners heard some updates and took care of routine matters at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Keystone High School Class of 1961
- From staff reports
-
Keystone Fly Fishers will be offering a “beginners” fly-tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St., Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Jan. 12, 2000
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Rouseville resident told Oil City School Board members Monday that he would like to see a tall tree stump in front of Hasson Heights Elementary School carved into a sculpture.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Clarion County will receive $500,000 to help with existing owner-occupied housing, in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.
Jan. 11, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Karma Concert Series has a lineup of performers ready to entertain the community the rest of this month.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County and Titusville will receive substantial funds through the state’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing programs.
Venango Archaeology
CONNEAUT LAKE (AP) — The iconic Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park is no more, but officials say it wasn’t destroyed by a fire at the park last week.
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit articles and photos to be included in the newspaper’s annual Business Review and Forecast.
The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.
Jan. 10, 2000
Jan. 8, 2000
APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…
- From staff reports
-
Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.
Don and Ellen Wilson of Franklin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 30.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
Jan. 7, 2000
- From The Clarion News
-
A Fairmount City man was shot in his right leg in a hunting accident Dec. 31 in a wooded area along Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
Relay for Life teams in Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days fundraiser.
- From staff reports
-
There are still seats available on a bus traveling to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life that will take place Friday, Jan. 21.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Rimersburg Medical Center.
Jan. 6, 2000
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has substantially increased.
- From staff reports
-
The Life Center is hosting a viewing of “Roe V Wade,” a PG-13 movie about the 1973 court decision on legalized abortion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County Judge Sarah Seidle-Patton conducted a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for elected county and municipal officials, school board members and election workers.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
Franklin has submitted a new application to the McElhattan Foundation, this time for targeted neighborhood sidewalk improvements, city council heard Monday at its regular meeting.
Jan. 5, 2000
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
At the close of the Clarion County commissioners’ Tuesday morning reorganizational meeting, during which the commissioners were elected to individual posts, the ZOOM session took a bizarre turn.
