Items have been added to the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 8:44 am
Items have been added to the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 2 with 12 members weighing in.
Oil City Class of 1954
The newspaper has made numerous attempts in recent weeks to contact Milan Adamovsky for an update about his plans here, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.
BridgeFest will take place on Oil City's Center Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 20, and on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Aug. 7, 1999
CLARION - Tux is very good kitty. The black and white cat never shreds curtains, never sheds and never even needs to have his litter changed. That's because Tux is an animatronics device.
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search will host a series of workshops to kick off the back-to-school season.
Monday is the deadline for schools to submit information for the newspaper's annual Back To School section.
The Oil City Main Street Program's "Music on the Square" concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Route 8 Band.
Tionesta Rivers Edge Art Fest
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced additional steps it is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Sally Ann Morrison Clark of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Suzi Hartzell.
Author Tammi Huggins, who was raised in Oil City, is holding a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mr. Bookman's Bookstore in Franklin.
Today
-- "Taste of Market" will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the farmers market at the 12th Street island in Franklin.
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
Oil City Class of 1963
Blood drive
Porter
Aug. 6, 1999
The first David Sopher Memorial Scholarship no-tap bowling tournament will be held Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., at Lin Van lanes in Titusville.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Albinus Faraone of Newmansville. The article was submitted by his family.
Aug. 5, 1999
Paul Fox Jr. and Marcia Fox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Pete and Jeanne Wolbert of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Franklin
Franklin's crowd-pleasing Taste of Talent competition will conclude Sunday with one participant being crowned the winner of the multi-round vocal contest.
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
The Oil Region Library Association will host the first Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Aug. 4, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.31, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
