Oil City

Items have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Jack and Jackie Chodar, Doug, Jeff and Anthony Dashner, Lee G. Detar Jr., Michael J. Echenoz, Ray Fry, Gerald W. Grove, Jeffrey L. Lucas, Joanne Taylor and Audrey Turner.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.