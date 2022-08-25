The Oil City Library will hold its final attic sale Saturday in conjunction with the library's Festival of the Book.
The "Make An Offer, Take It Home" sale will be held in the attic auditorium of the library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Demstock event set at Venango fairgrounds
Aug. 25, 2000
Clarion TOPS
The Oil Region Nurse Honor Guard will hold an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin VFW hall located at 411 Ninth St.
Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Aug. 24, 2000
Valley Grove School Board members approved naming Superintendent Kevin Briggs the district’s school safety and security coordinator during the panel’s meeting Monday.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1 office, which represents Venango, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer and Warren counties, were among the 29 state workers who were honored Tuesday for their outstanding performance with PennDOT’s Star of Excellence award.
The United Way of Venango County, in partnership with local salons, held its annual Back to School Hair Affair event Monday.
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1967
The Oil Region Nurse Honor Guard will hold an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin VFW at 411 9th St.
Aug. 23, 2000
A “Lift Him Up” praise concert will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Carpenter’s Barn at the Oscar and Debbie Stoltz farm, 261 Curran Road, Emlenton.
Tea Party to meet
Oil City TOPS
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, on Monday, Sept. 5.
Cranberry School Board members heard during their monthly meeting Monday that the school district may add girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” as well as a disc golf course along the cross-country trails.
The Lucinda caboose is heading home.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the second annual Oil Region Tourism Awards.
The Adagio Health office in Seneca will hold an open house Thursday to allow people to see its newly renovated space along Route 257.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy held its annual Allegheny River cleanup on Saturday.
Core Goods in Oil City is helping give another boost to the local economy together with the Edinboro Market and Meadville Market House.
Aug. 22, 2000
Ann and Tim Huebert of Lucinda will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
About 150 people gathered in Franklin on Sunday to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.
SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.
The Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association heard an update at their meeting this week about safety equipment the county is making available to the group.
Southern Venango County Community Days is back, with a full slate of family fun, food and entertainment, from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clintonville fire hall.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rita M. Erwin of Venus. The article was submitted by her granddaughter, Michelle Semprevivo.)
State Rep. Lee James hosted his annual Senior Expo this week at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
Aug. 21, 2000
Oil City Garden Club
The Tionesta Indian Festival swung into high speed Thursday night with a train, dunking booth, Native American dancers and even an appearance by Elvis.
