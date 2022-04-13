Library to hold hypnosis show tonight

Sunny James

A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.

Sunny James is a local magician, mentalist, stage hypnotist and singer-songwriter. She has been learning magic and mentalism since she was 9 years old.

MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…

Venango gas prices below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

ORAS program will focus on NASA telescope

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring Kelly Lepo, who will talk about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope that was launched in December.

Junior Schubert Club — Members of the Junior Schubert Club of Oil City met Friday in the Belles Lettres clubhouse for the club’s final musical program of the year.

Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.

TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.