Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration.

Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:

Community News

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

  • From staff reports

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke
Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clarion County Park tree planting
Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.