Light Up Night parade winners

Best of Show

Getting It Right

Information that appeared in Friday’s newspaper about the Christmas Tree Extravaganza in the Calendar of Events contained incorrect information.

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

Crawford County to be featured on PCN

Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…