Light Up Night parade winners
Nov. 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
- By Sydney Herdle Contributing writer
-
About 100 volunteers braved the cold Saturday morning to help those in need this holiday season during the annual Friends for Food distribution held by Community Services of Venango County.
Nov. 20, 1999
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson
Titusville Area Hospital Foundation announced it will participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County residents are facing a proposed tax hike next year due to factors such as the rising costs of utilities, health insurance and other supplies.
An additional $1,080 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $37,109.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Area School District will receive $500,000 in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.
Franklin
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Corinna Slusser was a coed at Bloomsburg University before she moved to New York City.
CLARION — The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office will be closed from this Monday through Monday, Nov. 29.
MEADVILLE — The French Creek Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is seeking new members.
Information that appeared in Friday’s newspaper about the Christmas Tree Extravaganza in the Calendar of Events contained incorrect information.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — The Clarion County Office of Elections has finished tallying hundreds of write-in votes, and the results show incumbents in three races being defeated by write-in candidates.
The Oil City Heritage Society is selling a collection of history articles and photographs, with proceeds benefiting the Oil City Library.
Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.
Concert at Venango Museum will feature music from silent film, ‘Pass the Gravy’
- From staff reports
-
Bridge Builders Community Foundations will not conduct its Week of Giving campaign in 2022.
Friday, Nov. 19
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…
Nov. 19, 1999
Nov. 18, 1999
- From staff reports
-
BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem will hold a fall COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. today.
An additional $5,365 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $36,029.
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted its annual meeting Friday at Karma Coffee.
- From staff reports
-
A free class on stress management will be conducted by Melanie Krneta Homoeopathy Plus, 1215B Liberty St. in Franklin, on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Three Franklin Area School District teachers will receive grants to enhance their classrooms.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days have, for the most part, nearly doubled from the previous seven-day period.
Franklin’s community Christmas tree is 53 feet tall, making it the largest tree yet in the city.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Oil City Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
William and Debra Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Monday.
Nov. 17, 1999
CLARION — The United Way of Clarion County announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP), which matches entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board approved a number of items at its combined work session and regular meeting Monday.
- From staff report
-
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
