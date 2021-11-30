LEEPER — The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night at 6:30 Sunday at the intersection of Routes 36 and 66.
The activities will include Christmas carols, a tree-lighting and a fireworks display.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: November 30, 2021 @ 6:16 am
LEEPER — The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night at 6:30 Sunday at the intersection of Routes 36 and 66.
The activities will include Christmas carols, a tree-lighting and a fireworks display.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the 15th Congressional District, his Washington office announced.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced updated hours for two free, drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in Crawford and Jefferson counties.
LEEPER — The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night at 6:30 Sunday at the intersection of Routes 36 and 66.
The 2021 Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Venango Campus’ Rhoades Center Auditorium. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,353 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,504 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 3,402 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-pat…
Nov. 30, 1999
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 22 with 9 members weighing in.
BIRTHDAYS — Sugar Creek Station residents celebrating birthdays in December are Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie, Florence Dailey and Alice Butler, all Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both Dec. 6; and Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jack Dean Carson of Tionesta. The article was submitted by his daughter Amy.
Ed and Sharon Conn of Reno will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Nov. 29, 1999
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, third.
James and Stephanie Singer of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 20.
Adria Jean Kaye Sterling, daughter of Ian and Erica Sterling of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, …
A former Oil City resident who now lives in Brookville has published a book that asks the simple question, “Was Anybody Really Listening?”
Here are the leaf pick-up schedules next week for Oil City and Franklin:
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from both Venango and Clarion counties in the recent seven-day reporting period has gone down from the previous seven-day period, while the rate in Forest County has gone up.
Silver Cornet Band concert
Nov. 26, 1999
Kiara Phillips, an eighth grade student at Keystone High School, won first place in the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest sponsored by the Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 and its auxiliary.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The local Wardogs Motorcycle Club will distribute free hams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Buffalo Street Lanes, 1244 Buffalo St., Franklin.
OC Lutheran churches will deliver 350 meals today
Cranberry Township supervisors held a short business meeting of about seven minutes Tuesday.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is gearing up for its “Ugly Christmas Sweater” parade and arrival of Santa at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Belles Lettres — Tina Fell won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the first quarter grading period:
The students in Megan McNany’s adult roles class at Cranberry Area High School wanted to perform a community service, but which one to choose was the issue.
Nov. 25, 1977
An additional $685 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $37,794.
PennDOT is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the Interstate 80 North Fork and Canoe Creek bridge projects until Dec. 22.
The Student Senate and Veterans Club officers at Clarion University’s Venango Campus presented boxes of pet food, toys and cleaning supplies collected at their annual campus Thanksgiving celebration to the Venango County Humane Society on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
TEACHER AWARD — The Specialist Ross A. McGinnis VFW post and auxiliary in Clarion has announced that Gina M. Clark, an eighth-grade reading teacher at Keystone High School in Knox, is a winner of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Clark was selected from entrie…
Dozens of people took a trip back in time as the Oil City Arts Council held a roaring ‘20s speakeasy event last weekend in the Great Room of the National Transit Building.
Clarion County residents may begin purchasing 2022 dog licenses Dec. 1.
Carpenter with valid drivers license needed immediately. …
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Grow with Us! Community Services of Venango County, Inc.,…
Immediate need for a Full-Time Rest Area Attendant. Sites…
Reasonable priced 2 couches, kitchen chairs, glass top el…
77 year old white male seeks female for companionship. Da…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida Red, &…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…