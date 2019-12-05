Lions helping out Humane Society

Cranberry Area Lions Club members are going the extra mile for the community. Lenny Hribar (center) took the lead as project manager Wednesday as Lions members worked on shelving units at the Venango County Humane Society, that, when completed, will be 9 feet high and 16 feet long. Lions member Maureen O'Neil (right) said the club heard "through the grapevine" the Humane Society was in need of shelves after it lost a portion of donated food to flooding. "We serve not only the people, but the animals in our community too," Lions member Joe Cangemi (left) said. (By Sarah Titley)