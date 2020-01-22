Lions honor Cranberry students

Three Cranberry eighth-grade students - Evan Goodman, Erika Moore and Aubrey Stewart - were honored with SEI (Service, Effort and Initiative) awards at Monday's meeting of the Cranberry Township Area Lions Club. The biannual award recognizes seventh- or eighth-grade students who demonstrate exemplary service, effort and initiative in school and in the community. The winners were nominated and selected by their teachers and school counselor Lori Corbett, and Corbett announced the winners at Monday's Lions dinner. Pictured, from left, are Lions President Barry Myers, Goodman, Moore, Stewart and Lions member Larry Walker, who introduced the award to Cranberry. (Contributed photo)