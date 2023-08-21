Venango County Older Adult Services will host listening sessions on the state Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.

Both sessions will take place on Aug. 31 — 10 a.m. at the Crawford Center, 511 Hill St. in Emlenton; and 2 p.m. at the Venango County Human Services Training Center, 737 Elk St., Franklin.

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up
Community News

  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.