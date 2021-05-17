Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg hopes to open for Memorial Day

Charlie Brothers, a volunteer at the Donald R. Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg, looks at a new mural that is being painted at the museum by Union High School art students. The painting depicts all branches of the military. (By Randy Bartley)
RIMERSBURG - The Donald R. Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg was hit by a flood in 2019, but volunteers hope to open the museum for Memorial Day after extensive renovations.
"We had a sewer pipe that broke," said museum board member Charlie Brothers. "We thought we had it fixed but it wasn't. There is not someone here every day to check on things. The carpet seems to have absorbed the water."
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.