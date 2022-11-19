The #iGiveCatholic campaign is bringing its Giving Tuesday effort to the Oil City area.

#iGiveCatholic is a 24-hour online giving event designed to unite Catholics to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries on Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29.

Community News

Knox approves tentative budget

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Knox Borough Council earlier this month gave preliminary approval to a $1,189,119 general fund budget for 2023 and leaves taxes at their current levels. Final adoption is expected in December.

Community News

Collaborative launches nursing education survey

On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.

Community News

Early registration due today for Jingle Bell Run

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.

Community News

TubaChristmas concert set Dec. 9

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.