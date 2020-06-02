Local gas prices lower than western Pa. average

In Venango County, the average price of gasoline is $2.32, and in both Clarion and Forest counties it's $2.30. Elsewhere in the region, the average price in Crawford County is $2.35 and in Mercer County it's $2.33. (AP file photo)
PITTSBURGH -Gasoline prices in the tri-county area this week are below the average price of gasoline across western Pennsylvania, which is $2.34 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
