Pennsylvanians for Human Life is sponsoring a bus to the 47th Annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 24. The purpose of the March is to remember the Jan. 22, 1973, Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
The bus will leave the Knights of Columbus Hall on Petroleum Street in Oil City at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, and will also stop for passengers at the Franklin Knights of Columbus on Liberty Street in Franklin and at King's Restaurant in Barkeyville.