Local legislator's reaction

Congressman Glenn Thompson voted in support of H.R. 1158, which funds defense and homeland security operations, and in favor of H.R. 1865, which funds domestic spending. Upon conclusion of the votes, Congressman Glenn 'GT' Thompson issued the following statement:
"While no appropriations package of this magnitude is going to be perfect, I voted to support our critical defense and national security operations that keep our country-and the men and women defending it-safe. This includes $1.375 billion in new border wall funding, while maintaining presidential authority over construction and border security operations.