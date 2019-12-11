Local legislators' reactions

Glenn Thompson
"Impeachment has been a foregone conclusion for the Democrats. By politicizing the most severe powers reserved for Congress, they will undoubtedly leave a lasting stain on the institution. After considering all of the information presented, I have only heard emotional arguments that do not rise to the level of impeachment. Therefore, I will not vote in favor of the articles of impeachment. The American people deserve much better than this spectacle and I encourage my colleagues to refrain from trying to score cheap political points on the campaign trail and get back to the people's work."