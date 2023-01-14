A Venango County woman has been recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit that focuses on litter cleanups and community improvements, with a Volunteer of the Year award.

Jenna Dillion, who was nominated by PA CleanWays of Venango County, consistently volunteered at every special collection and recycling event at the county’s new recycling center for the past year.

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.