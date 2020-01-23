Local Zonta members welcome centennial flag

The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club had the honor of displaying and signing the Zonta Club International's centennial traveling flag at a meeting this week. Pictured with the flag are Zonta officers (from left) Betsy Kellner, president; Rebekah Deal, secretary; Loretta Strawbridge, treasurer; and Sue Williams, vice president. (Contributed photo)
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club welcomed the Zonta International's centennial flag this week representing all 35 clubs in District 4 and destined to land in July at the organization's international convention in Chicago.
Zonta Club International, a women's organization that numbers nearly 1,200 clubs in 63 countries, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. The 31-member Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club marked the occasion last July with a float in the Oil Heritage Festival parade.