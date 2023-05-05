AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to support the needs of older adults raising children.
A grand opening for the Titusville Historical Society’s newest exhibition, The Art of Martha Herpst, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St., in Titusville.
The first cohort of students in the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub will celebrate successfully completing the program today.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Tuesday that more than 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to residents.