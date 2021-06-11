Look closely. Those spots you spot could be a fawn

John Flynn, who resides on West Sixth Street in Oil City, found a surprise in his flower bed on Thursday morning. A mother deer dropped her fawn off while she likely spent the day foraging. (By Stacey Gross)

Keep your eyes peeled among the rose bushes this week, and you might find a fawn hidden in them.

That's what John Flynn found in his flower bed on Thursday morning. Flynn, who resides on West Sixth Street in Oil City, was surprised by his discovery. Jason Amory, Pennsylvania Game Commission information and education director, was less so.

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

  • From staff reports

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.