Look closely. Those spots you spot could be a fawn

John Flynn, who resides on West Sixth Street in Oil City, found a surprise in his flower bed on Thursday morning. A mother deer dropped her fawn off while she likely spent the day foraging. (By Stacey Gross)
Keep your eyes peeled among the rose bushes this week, and you might find a fawn hidden in them.
That's what John Flynn found in his flower bed on Thursday morning. Flynn, who resides on West Sixth Street in Oil City, was surprised by his discovery. Jason Amory, Pennsylvania Game Commission information and education director, was less so.
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
After a year of virtual and abbreviated outside concerts, the HOLeY Jeans youth choir and its director are excited to celebrate the choir's 25th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. today at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.