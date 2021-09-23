80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
COOKSBURG — Jenna Whiting was new to the Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up but she is not new to chainsaw carving. She represents a new generation of chainsaw sculptors who are young, female, entrepreneurs.
CLARION — Clarion County has been awarded $1,096,125 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in Clarion County.