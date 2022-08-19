The Tionesta Indian Festival swung into high speed Thursday night with a train, dunking booth, Native American dancers and even an appearance by Elvis.

“We are off to a good start,” said festival chair Robin Perhatch. “People always love to see Elvis, the Native American dancers, a storyteller and taste the food.”

Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.

Community News

Precious Paws founder to be honored

  • From staff reports

Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.