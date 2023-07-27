Kendal Shaffer an Executive Administration Assistant at Valley Advantages tosses a whipped cream pie at Michael Altman, co-owner of Valley Advantages during the Disability Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair Wednesday.
BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…