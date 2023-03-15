The Clarion Free Library has been busy at work.
The library recently adopted the tagline “Inspiring Minds, Enriching Lives” to reflect the many services the library has to offer the community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Clarion Free Library has been busy at work.
The library recently adopted the tagline “Inspiring Minds, Enriching Lives” to reflect the many services the library has to offer the community.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
This year’s primary election ballot in Forest County will feature a race for the three county commissioner seats.
Oil City High School will present its 49th annual musical production, “Shrek the Musical”, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
The Clarion Free Library has been busy at work.
Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki, who are Venango County Master Gardeners with the Penn State Extension program, visited 50 first-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School last week.
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
March 15, 2001
Oil City Class of 1963
March 14, 2001
Oil City Council member Mike Walentosky has announced his candidacy for a second term.
Amy Winger, of Knox Borough, has announced her candidacy for Clarion County register and recorder.
Cranberry Area High School
The Franklin Elks Club is partnering with the local chapter of the Set Free Movement to host a presentation about human trafficking.
March 13, 2001
After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.
Bridge Buddies
Cranberry Class of 1956
March 12, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Keystone Class of 1961
March 10, 2001
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 Photography Show “VISIONS” in Graffiti Gallery, at the National Transit Building Annex in Oil City.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Cranberry Township supervisors reviewed results of a public hearing held Feb. 23 regarding a proposed zoning change.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School plans to start registering children for the 2023-24 kindergarten program at the end of March.
Tuesday, March 14
Senate OKs Hutchinson’s bill on health professionals
March 9, 2001
Venango Region Catholic School in Oil City will hold a virtual open house Monday, March 27, from 4 to 5 p.m..
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 will host an open house for its new labs at the IU from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 31, at 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion.
The Autism Tough Foundation will host its first Walk for Autism at Keystone High School in Knox on Sunday, April 2.
Barrow Card Party
Dean’s list
Businesses, organizations, groups and individuals are invited to sign up for Oil City’s annual Community Clean-Up Day scheduled Wednesday, April 19.
Clarion County voters will have plenty of options in the May 16 primary election as candidates filed nominating petitions on Tuesday for county offices as well as municipal and school board seats.
The new Franklin downtown light poles have finally been fabricated, city manager Tracy Jamieson told Franklin city council on Monday, and the new delivery date is early April.
March 8, 2001
The newspaper's annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Zonta Club of Oil City-Franklin and Zonta International are participating in today’s global celebration of International Women’s Day.