The Community Ministry Committee of Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry of Oil City has canceled its annual Thanksgiving meal delivery on Nov. 26.
The committee cited the increase in local COVID-19 cases.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Community Ministry Committee of Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry of Oil City has canceled its annual Thanksgiving meal delivery on Nov. 26.
The committee cited the increase in local COVID-19 cases.