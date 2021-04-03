Lutheran ministry to post online Easter Vigil service

An Easter Vigil service featuring celebrants from several area churches will be posted online today by the Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry.
The Revs. Sandra K. Jones and J. Michael Parsh, pastors of Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, filmed the videos alongside the Rev. Mark S. Elliston of Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City, the Rev. Tim Harmon of Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City, the Rev. Elizabeth S. Ivell of St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin and Chris Curran of Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin.
100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…