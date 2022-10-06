Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.