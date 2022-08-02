Main Street Program seeks public input on art

The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.