Make-A-Wish seeking volunteers in area

Make-A-Wish has announced it needs volunteers in Venango, Crawford and Mercer counties.
The agency is hosting virtual information sessions at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, Wisdom and Wine, will kick off Thursday, March 9.
HIRED — The Chiropractic Center at 908 Liberty St. in Franklin has hired Laney McNellie as a new massage therapist.
Valley Grove School District will hold an informal program starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Valley Grove Elementary School for parents of students eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has announced registration plans for students who will be entering kindergarten or first-grade in the 2023-24 school year.
Venango County Human Services is accepting nominations for its annual awards event to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Wanango Country Club.
TIONESTA — The Army Corps of Engineers at Tionesta Lake and volunteers for the Ruffed Grouse Society have planned the renewal of alder for wildlife over the next several years.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
March 2, 2001
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.
March 1, 2001
GROVE CITY — The renovation of Grove City College’s Henry Buhl Library won a best in class award from the Master Builders Association of Western Pennsylvania.
Belles Lettres
Redbank, New Bethlehem multi classes
Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host an event called the “ABCs and 123s of Kindergarten” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Clarion County is looking at innovative ways to attract new employees.
Valley Grove School District administrators and school board members honored two district employees at the board’s meeting Monday.
Feb. 28, 2001
Franklin School Board members on Monday approved a field trip for several Franklin High School students to Youngstown State University for an English festival in April.
Oil City TOPS
Rehearsals are in progress for the Rocky Grove High School production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”
Community Playhouse Inc. will be holding auditions for “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Transit Annex at 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Feb. 27, 2001
Wednesday, March 1
Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charles Haun Jr., formerly of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by his family.)
The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will hold a meet and greet session with candidates in the May primary election from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cranberry Mall.
Feb. 26, 2001
PennDOT’s District 10, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, has announced the opening of the application period for the STAMPP Program.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Feb. 24, 2001
Bridge Buddies
Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on a part of Hasson Avenue from Deer Street to Park Road.
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Bette Deets, of Hannaville. The article was submitted by her family.)
The annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, which raises funds for the United Way of Clarion, will be held March 10-12 at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.