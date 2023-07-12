Make-A-Wish seeks volunteers

Make-A-Wish is seeking Pennsylvania residents willing to volunteer their time.

Make-A-Wish will host virtual information sessions on Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.

Community News

Casey co-introduces legislation on fuel

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.