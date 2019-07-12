(The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Charles "Dallas" Bean of Canal Township. The article was submitted by his family.)
Charles "Dallas" Bean will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday.
Dallas was born at home in 1929. His roots were planted deep at Rolling Spring Farm in Canal Township. Dallas and his brother, Bill, grew up helping their father run the family farm.
He started milking cows with his mother at age six, and originally planted fields with a horse and plow. The farm purchased its first tractor in 1941, a proud moment for Dallas.
After more than a century of hard work and equipment upgrades, Rolling Spring Farm still functions as a dairy farm.
First through eighth grade, he attended Sugarcreek Independent School, a one-room schoolhouse near the farm. They traveled to Franklin every day for high school.
He graduated from Franklin High School in 1948.
The same year, Dallas and his brother, Bill, formed a partnership with their father to run the farm together with their families.
Dallas and his future wife, Margaret "Peggy" Glenn graduated from the same class at FHS but did not "meet up" until seeing each other at a square dance in 1952. They got married in 1954, recently celebrating 65 years together.
The couple raised four children on Rolling Spring Farm: Nancy, Charlie, Ted, and Sally Bean. Each of the four married and gave the couple ten grandchildren: Matt, Ben, Steve, Don, TJ, Jared, Heather, Travis, Kristin, and Emma. Dallas and Peggy have recently been blessed with four great-grandchildren: Josie, Theodore, Raelynn, and Johnny Dallas.
Dallas is always happiest when surrounded by his family during the holidays. Dallas is an excellent marksman and enjoys hunting with his sons and grandsons and has landed many trophy whitetail bucks.
Dallas was an avid leader in the Venango County 4-H program in which all four of his children and six of his grandchildren actively participated. He also donated funds to build the "Bean Barn" at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Dallas was also a member of the Farm Service Agency and the Venango County Fair Board.
Dallas is known by his children and grandchildren for some of his sayings. "Can't never did nothing" was often heard to challenge his family to try to do new things. He has a strong work ethic and continued to help on the farm until this past year.
Dallas and Peggy are members of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church and have been attendees at Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church in Franklin.
(The newspaper wants to hear your stories about men and women who will turn 90 in 2019 for our Nifty at 90 series. Share insights, some laughs, a lesson or two with us about the special person in your life whose birthday cake this year will be overwhelmed by 90 candles. We ask the written submissions not to exceed 500 words and include a color photograph, and be sent to use at least one week before the person's birthday. Nifty at 90 submissions may be emailed to the newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com.)