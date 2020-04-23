Man honored with birthday parade

Dan Lutz waves to cars that paraded past his house on McPherson Road Wednesday in celebration of his 80th birthday. "We decided to do something instead of nothing," Dan's son, Tim Lutz, said. A long planned surprise party for Lutz was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, so Lutz's family replaced the party with the surprise parade. Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department members led the line of about 40 cars filled with family, friends and neighbors who wished Lutz happy birthday, waved and dropped presents off from a distance. "It was a big surprise," Dan Lutz said. (By Dillon Provenza)