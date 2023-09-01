Here is a look at some of the programs that are offered at the Venango County Salvation Army Worship and Service Center in Oil City:

  • Pathway of Hope — for families with children who desire to break the cycle of dependency
  • Feeding Families For Life — providing healthier food choices to families through the meal program and emergency food pantry
  • Spirit Club — an weekly exercise program for all levels of fitness
  • Troops program — a character and leadership building program for children similar to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts
  • After School Program
  • Partnering with Golden on Site Dental to provide exams, screenings, cleanings and other preventative care and referrals.
  • In addition to worship on Sunday, the Salvation Army also has a weekly Bible study and men’s and women’s fellowship and discipleship ministries.

Community News

Final 2 Sherman lighthouse tours scheduled

The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…

NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com

Cool sight at 100 Seneca
Cool sight at 100 Seneca

A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.