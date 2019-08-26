In addition to lending books, magazines, manuals, movies and other audio/visual and printed products, libraries can lend surprising things.
A Wi-Fi hotspot can be checked out from the library for one week at at time, at $5 a week.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In addition to lending books, magazines, manuals, movies and other audio/visual and printed products, libraries can lend surprising things.
A Wi-Fi hotspot can be checked out from the library for one week at at time, at $5 a week.