Many works by local artists on display at Historical Society

A view of French Creek painted by H. Don Donnell is among many local scenes on display at the Venango County Historical Society. The society has opened an art exhibit featuring the work of many local artists that depict these local scenes.

An art exhibit is on display at the Venango County Historical Society in Franklin that showcases a variety of works by local artists with subjects pertaining to Venango County.

The artwork has been donated to the Historical Society over the years.

About People
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…

Oberlander, Hutchinson react to court's ruling on bridge tolls

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…