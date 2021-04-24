The Marienville Area Library is open to patrons who follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing face masks.
The number of people inside the building will be limited, but library activities are up and running.
April 24, 1999
Two events are scheduled today in the Emlenton and Foxburg area.
CLARION - A non-residential solar energy systems ordinance and non-residential wind energy systems ordinance were discussed at this week's Clarion County Planning Commission meeting.
Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…
Man seeking Cranberry
Franklin
GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
High school musical
KNOX - Keystone School Board restructured the district's administration this week and appointed elementary school principal Mike McCormick as interim/acting superintendent.
A new shoe store has opened in Cranberry, and two other businesses have moved to new locations in Seneca.
April 23, 1999
An Oil City pharmacy is accepting appointments for people who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
An announcement has been made of the engagement of Serena Smerkar of Oil City and Nathan Hosier of Titusville.
Cassidy Burris graduated from Cranberry High School and is engaged to John Beach II.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…
Belles Lettres - Deb Barber, president of the Belles Lettres Club, told members that she hopes activities at the clubhouse can resume in September if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Construction work on the Elmo Bridge along Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, will begin Monday, May 3.
The Franklin General Authority has received nearly $1 million in state grant money as part of a massive investment in water infrastructure projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
More than $1.5 million in state funding will help fund a water line replacement project in Knox Borough.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the purchase of a property in Marienville for use by the county's transportation department.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Robert and Marion Suplee of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
The Drug and Alcohol Commission of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties will hold a community Narcan drive-through distribution from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Clarion Mall.
The following students at St. Stephen School in Oil City were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
James and Debra Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Saturday.
April 22, 1999
