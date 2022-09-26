Marienville was festive

The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contest, bike races, tractor races, parade, community church service and car show.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Tri-City Bridge
Aron and Marie Shebeck of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
The annual Foxburg Art, Wine and Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Norma Jean Long of Oil City. The article was submitted by her son, Ted Reynolds.)
Readers who want to enter the newspaper’s Creative Cookbook contest and try for a chance to win the $500 top prize have until Friday to send in their recipes.
Here are the numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
There was plenty of rubber burning in Cranberry Township on Saturday.
The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.
Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Br…
Christian Life Academy is gearing up for the annual BEST Robotics competition in October.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Kleck of Franklin. The article was submitted by his daughter, Theresa Nestor.)
The continuing Lyric Theatre rehabilitation project in Oil City has been buoyed by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant that was announced Friday by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Cranberry Township supervisors have applied for funding that would help a bridge project and two township parks.
Sept. 25, 2000
The labor shortage has had an impact on Clarion County townships, and a resolution was adopted at Thursday’s annual Clarion County Association of Township Officials convention that could help remedy the situation.
The Venango Youth Choir will begin rehearsals Monday.
Kelly to speak Saturday
Dr. Richard and Mary Anne Borland of Kennerdell will mark their 55th wedding anniversary today.
Clarion Garden Club
There’s only one week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest in which they could win $500.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Wilma Jeanne Bailey of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Bailey.)
Sept. 23, 2000
Friday, Sept. 23
Clarion TOPS
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during a brief meeting Wednesday.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Sept. 22, 2000
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Sept. 21, 2000
Oil City Class of 1967
Oil City Class of 1975
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee reviewed two events held last week at the mall: the Cranberry Expo and the Cranberry Festival.
Valley Grove School Board members met Monday for their monthly work session after an open house and meet the teams event at Rocky Grove High School.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The courtyard area near the cafeteria at UPMC Northwest, an outdoor escape for visitors and health care professionals, was recently renovated.
A presentation on honey bees will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Scrubgrass Grange.
