Members of the Brookville Honor Guard fired a traditional rifle salute during the unveiling of a marker at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Friday to honor the county's fallen or missing during World War II. The event was part of a daylong observance of the sesquicentennial of the Jefferson County Courthouse. (By Randy Bartley)
Ira Minor entered into the New York state militia during the closing days of World War II. He entered the Army in 1950 and served until he retired as a warrant officer. He is a member of American Legion Post 102 in Brookville. (By Randy Bartley)
