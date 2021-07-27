Master Reilly's Family Martial Arts is moving out of the Cranberry Mall this week.

The move comes just a few days after Label Shopper, a key tenant at the mall, closed its doors on Saturday.

PennDOT to close Route 66 in Porter

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.

Waste-electronics collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.

Play with the puppies

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.

Oil City Council hears bonds sale 'did very well'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.

About People

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…