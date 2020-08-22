Applications are now being accepted for Penn State Master Gardener certification classes, which will be held weekly beginning in October.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all classes will be held via the internet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Applications are now being accepted for Penn State Master Gardener certification classes, which will be held weekly beginning in October.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all classes will be held via the internet.