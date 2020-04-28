HARRISBURG - The Wolf Administration announced it has extended maturity dates of loans offered to volunteer fire departments under the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP) and temporarily deferred payments for the months of April, May and June.

"As the effects of the coronavirus and the necessary government response ripple their way through our state, it should be no surprise that our volunteer fire departments are feeling the pain," state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said in a news release.

