In comments submitted to the Clarion News, borough Mayor Brett Whitling said Clarion University's decision to go with primarily online classes is "disheartening," but said the move will reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"The financial impact from this single decision is impossible to calculate, as we have witnessed how unpredictable these past several months have been," Whitling said. "The residents of Clarion will push on to ensure the best possible future for our town. Now is the most crucial time to shop local and support our local economy."